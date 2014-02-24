LONDON Ukraine's dollar bonds rallied on Monday and its five-year debt insurance costs tumbled as hopes grew that the country will get aid from Western donors including the IMF after Viktor Yanukovich was forced out as president.

Ukrainian stocks, which feature in the MSCI frontier index, soared 13 percent to their highest since Sept 2012.

But the hryvnia tumbled to a five-year low against the dollar as expectations grew the new government would focus on using dwindling foreign reserves to repay its sovereign debt rather than intervene in the market to defend the currency.

An International Monetary Fund aid programme typically encourages greater exchange rate flexibility, a factor that would weigh on the hryvnia.

As financial markets opened after dramatic weekend events, the biggest mover was the country's sovereign dollar bond maturing in 2017, which rose more than 9 points to a three-week high of 96.25.

"The bond price moves are in anticipation of an IMF programme. People can see the bailout," said Gabriel Sterne, economist at frontier markets broker Exotix.

"The currency is down to supply and demand in the forex markets. They have a big reserves problem. Spending all your reserves on the currency is not a good use of money."

Ukraine appealed for urgent financial assistance to prevent a default, saying it needed $35 billion (21 billion pounds) over the next two years.

Kiev faces state debt payments of around $6 billion over the remainder of this year and its chances of receiving the remaining $12 billion of a $15-billion bailout package agreed with Russia in December seem to have receded.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said it was necessary for the IMF to contribute to reforms in Ukraine.

The 2023 dollar bond rose more than 6 points to 90.25, according to Reuters data. The 2020 and 2022 bonds gained over 5 points, while debt maturing in June 2014 gained 2.3 points to 97.8.

Many of these bonds have been held by big institutional investors, including Franklin Templeton, according to end-December filings.

Goldman Sachs estimates the country's reserves have declined to $12-14 billion. As of end-January, the central bank had $17.8 billion, the lowest since 2006.

The hryvnia fell as low as 9.30 per dollar.

"They don't want to use the reserves when the priority is to aid repayment of the coupon of sovereign debt. So the central bank is likely to let it weaken further," said Peter Attard Montalto, emerging market economist at Nomura.

Forward currency markets are pricing in the hryvnia to trade at 10.25 in six months, a depreciation of more than 9 percent from current levels.

Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps fell 166 basis points from Friday's close to a 3-week low of 941 bps, according to Markit.

This implies a five-year default probability of 52 percent, down from 55 percent on Friday, Markit said.

However, investors are paying higher insurance costs in the near term, with one-year CDS trading above 1,600 bps.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Ukraine has total maturing debt of about $9 billion this year, out of which it would have to pay the IMF about $3.6 billion, with the main share of payments due in the first half of 2014.

The country also has to pay $600 million in interest on its external debt in the first half and redeem a $1 billion Eurobond in June.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)