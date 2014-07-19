KIEV A spokesman for Ukraine's security council said on Saturday 15 pieces of military equipment had been brought over the border from Russia into the eastern region of Luhansk overnight.

"During the night, 15 pieces of military equipment was brought from the side of the Russian Federation onto the territory of the Luhansk region," he told a news conference.

He also said that pro-Russian rebels had brought equipment to the crash site of a Malaysian airliner to remove debris.

