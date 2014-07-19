KIEV A spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council said on Saturday the black boxes belonging to the Malaysian airliner that crashed in eastern Ukraine had not been handed over to Kiev and he had no information about them.

Reiterating Kiev's position that a ceasefire would be agreed if the rebels put down their weapons, handed over control of the border and allowed international monitors to assess the situation, Andriy Lysenko told a news conference: "We have no information on the black boxes. Not one of them has been handed over to the Ukrainian side."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)