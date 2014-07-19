LONDON Britain and the Netherlands agreed on Saturday that the European Union will have to re-evaluate its approach to Russia due to evidence that Ukrainian separatists downed a Malaysian aircraft.

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, discussed the matter over the phone on Saturday afternoon, the office of the British Prime Minister said in a statement.

“The PM and PM Rutte agreed that the EU will need to reconsider its approach to Russia in light of evidence that pro-Russian separatists brought down the plane," it said.

Earlier, Britain's Foreign Secretary said Russia must use its influence over Ukrainian separatists to improve access to the site of the downed Malaysian aircraft, and that it had called in the country's ambassador over the disaster.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)