LONDON The European Union has begun discussing the need to reduce its reliance on Russian energy, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

"We have started today discussing the longer term, the need to reduce European dependence on Russian energy over many years to come," Hague said on Sky News after a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.

Hague also said more names could be added to the sanctions list of 21 Russians and Ukrainians imposed by the EU. He said the scope of future sanctions would depend on how Russia reacted to Crimea's application to join Russia following Sunday's referendum.

