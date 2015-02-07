MUNICH Any peace deal between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatists will not recognise military gains the rebels have made, Britain's foreign minister said on Saturday at talks in Munich among senior U.S., EU, Ukrainian and Russian officials.

Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said any deal that might result from the latest Franco-German peace initiative would have to take into account changes on the ground since a ceasefire agreed in Minsk last September, which has been largely ignored.

But he added: "I do not mean by that accepting military gains as being immutable reality on the ground."

Separatist gains, particularly a recent advance on Debaltseve to the northeast of Donetsk, have given impetus to a diplomatic initiative by Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Francois Hollande, who went to Kiev on Thursday and Moscow on Friday.

Few details have emerged, but Hammond, who met ministers from countries including Germany and the United States on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said Merkel and Hollande's talks with President Vladimir Putin on Friday had clearly been difficult.

"It is not the case that the Russians have said 'okay, fine, we'll do it your way then'. It was a hard discussion," Hammond said.

Earlier, Hammond rejected suggestions that Prime Minister David Cameron had become an "irrelevance" because he was not involved in talks with Putin.

"What is being painted here is a ludicrous proposition that somehow Germany and France are doing their own thing," Hammond told BBC radio. He said the format of the talks had been agreed in France last June, adding that Britain had played a key role in securing the imposition of EU economic sanctions against Russia.

Britain agrees with Germany and France that sending weapons to the Kiev government, as proposed by some members of the U.S. administration and Congress, would not be conducive to peace.

"If there were a radical change in the circumstances on the ground we would want to keep our options open," he added. "We would want to be able to think about using all the levers that we have available to influence the situation on the ground."

"At the moment we do not feel that the supply of arms would be a helpful contribution," he said. "And so long as there is something approximating a military stalemate, the focus must be on finding a political solution to resolve it."

The British minister said coordinated Western sanctions were hitting the Russian economy hard and although Putin was willing "to inflict an enormous amount of hardship on the Russian people", he would eventually pay the political price.

"Putin will be particularly focused on the impact that this is having on Russia's reserves," he said, describing these as a "strategic weapon" which Putin would be unhappy to see eroded further to prop up the rouble.

(Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Clelia Oziel)