North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
LONDON The United States and Europe urged Russia on Thursday to refrain from any actions that could prevent this month's Ukrainian election from going ahead peacefully, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said.
Speaking after meetings with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and EU allies, Hague said Western foreign ministers had agreed Russian behaviour towards the election would determine whether Russia was to face additional sanctions.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Stephen Addison)
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON Foreign ministers from 68 countries meet in Washington on Wednesday to agree on the next steps to defeat Islamic State, the first such gathering of the U.S-led military coalition since the election of President Donald Trump in November.