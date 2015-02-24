LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday Britain would send military personnel to Ukraine soon to help train its army, warning Moscow would move to destabilise other countries unless it was challenged.

"Over the course of the next month we're going to be deploying British service personnel to provide advice and a range of training, to tactical intelligence to logistics, to medical care," Cameron told a committee of lawmakers.

"We'll also be developing an infantry training programme with Ukraine to improve the durability of their forces," he added, stressing British personnel would be a long way from any front line and not be involved in combat operations.

Cameron made the announcement after pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine brought reporters to witness the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the front line under a ceasefire deal. Ukraine said the rebels were using the cover of the truce to reinforce for another advance.

Cameron said he did not rule out arming Ukraine at some point in the future but that supplying non-lethal support was Britain's current approach.

"If we don't stand up to Russia in the long-term it will be deeply damaging to all of us because you'll see further destabilisation. Next it'll be Moldova or one of the Baltic states."

Speaking to reporters in Paris after a meeting with his French, German and Russian counterparts, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Kiev wanted to enhance its defensive capabilities.

"We don't need lethal weapons. What is critical is communications ... jamming equipment and counter-battery equipment," he said.

"What we need is to create a critical defence capability."

He said Kiev was in bilateral talks with several countries to acquire those capacities.

The U.S. administration has said it is considering options including arming Ukrainian forces and imposing deeper sanctions against the Kremlin.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Kate Holton and John Irish; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Roche)