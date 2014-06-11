An armed pro-Russian separatist guards a border post abandoned by Ukrainian border guards at Chervonopartyzansk along the Ukraine-Russia border June 7 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Members of a pro-Russian self defence unit stand in formation as they swear an oath to the Crimean government in Simferopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he thought Russia was supplying pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine with sophisticated weapons such as shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles.

"What I said to (Russian) President Putin is that ... it is noticeable that the so-called rebels have, for instance, very technical, hi-tech weapons such as manpads (portable surface-to-air missiles) and it is hard to believe that they can be coming from anywhere else," Cameron told the British parliament.

Cameron met President Vladimir Putin in France last week and told him to stop meddling in Ukraine and to work with President Petro Poroshenko.

