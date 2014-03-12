TEL AVIV British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he wanted to impose travel restrictions on "prominent Russian MPs" as part of the European Union's response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

"We would be pushing for those travel bans to include some prominent Russian MPs," Cameron told reporters on a flight to Israel. "We had a meeting yesterday in London with partners about this and put that on the table."

Political agreement would still need to be reached among the EU's 28 countries before any travel bans were imposed. A meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday presents one possible date when such restrictions could be agreed.

Asked to whom the travel bans could apply, Cameron said: "The criteria is people who have been pushing for the unacceptable steps that have been taken."

(Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison)