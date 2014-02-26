KIEV The White House has sent financial experts to Ukraine to help its new leaders deal with the economic crisis, Interfax news agency quoted U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns as saying on Wednesday.

Burns was visiting Kiev following the ousting of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich by parliament. Interfax quoted Burns a saying the team of financial experts would remain in Ukraine following his departure later on Wednesday.

