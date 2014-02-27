LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said he was particularly concerned about the situation in the Crimea and told Russia that it should respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"We are particularly concerned by the situation in Crimea - every country should respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Cameron said at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in London on Thursday.

"Russia has made that commitment and it's important that Russia keeps its word. The world will be watching," Cameron said.

