OTTAWA Canada will impose a travel ban on the people it blames for the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday, without giving specific names.

The Canadian government has already suspended military cooperation with Russia and said it will not recognize any referendum held in the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea as long as Russia's "illegal" occupation continues.

Harper said in a statement that the ban would affect "a number of individuals responsible for threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. This ban will prevent these individuals from travelling to Canada."

Harper's office did not immediately respond to a request to identify people who would be banned.

Canada is home to a sizable Ukrainian diaspora, and the Conservative government has strongly condemned Russia's actions in Crimea.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)