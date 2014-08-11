KIEV A total of 568 Ukrainian government forces have been killed since fighting with pro-Russian separatists started in early May, a military spokesman said on Monday, a higher figure than earlier estimates.

The spokesman, Andriy Lysenkom, said an additional 2,120 service personnel had been wounded. United Nations agencies say that more than 1,100 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in eastern Ukraine, including troops, rebel fighters and civilians.

