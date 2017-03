KIEV Six Ukrainian soldiers were killed and eight wounded in an ambush by pro-Russian separatists near the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, the defence ministry said.

It said an armoured column had come under fire as it approached a bridge. Two were killed when an armoured car was hit and four others in an ensuing gunfight, a ministry statement said.

(Writing by Ralph Boulton; Editing by Angus MacSwan)