KIEV The number of Ukrainian government forces who have been killed fighting separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine has reached 722, the national defence and security council said on Sunday.

This marked a jump from August 11 when the figure was at 568 - meaning that more than 150 troops, interior forces and border guards have been killed in less than two weeks.

(Reporting by Natalya Zinets and Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Roche)