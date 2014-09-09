A woman stands near her building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, as Ukrainian serviceman smokes nearby in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Four Ukrainian servicemen have been killed since the start of a ceasefire between government forces and pro-Russian separatists last Friday, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a defence ministry official.

The head of the ministry's military-medical department, Vitaly Andronaty, also said 29 servicemen had been injured during the ceasefire.

The ceasefire, part of a wider peace plan approved by envoys in Minsk, has largely held across eastern Ukraine but some areas, especially in the industrial hub of Donetsk and near the port city of Mariupol, have seen sporadic shelling and gunfire.

One woman was killed and at least four other civilians were injured overnight into Sunday when government forces came under prolonged shelling to the east of Mariupol.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones)