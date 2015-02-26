Members of the Ukrainian armed forces and armoured personnel carriers are seen preparing to move as they pull back from Debaltseve region, near Artemivsk February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukraine's military reported no combat casualties at the front for a second straight day on Thursday, a sign that a ceasefire deal has held at last after rebels initially ignored it to launch one of the biggest battles of the war last week.

After initially spurning the truce to advance, the pro-Russian separatist rebels have been withdrawing heavy weapons from the front under the ceasefire deal for the past two days. A military source told Reuters that Kiev could order its own artillery withdrawal later on Thursday.

