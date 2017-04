A member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands guard as a convoy of the Ukrainian armed forces including armoured personnel carriers, military vehicles and cannons prepare to move as they pull back from the Debaltseve region, in Paraskoviyvka, eastern Ukraine, February 26,... REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Three Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and seven wounded in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a military spokesman said on Friday.

The deaths follow two consecutive days in which the military reported none of its troops had been killed, which had raised hopes a ceasefire deal could hold despite initial violations.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)