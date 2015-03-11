KIEV One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and four wounded in fighting in separatist eastern territories in the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Wednesday.

Attacks have become less frequent in the past two weeks, but accusations from both sides of violations show the fragility of the peace plan agreed in Minsk last month which calls for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the frontline.

(This report has been refiled to correct day of week to Wednesday from Monday)

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)