KIEV One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and eight were wounded in attacks by Russian-backed separatist rebels in the east of Ukraine in the past 24 hours despite an agreed ceasefire, military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Tuesday.

Clashes between government forces and separatists have fallen significantly in the past three weeks. But Ukraine says separatists are still continuing across a wide area and Russia has accused Kiev of not fully complying with a peace deal worked out in Minsk, Belarus, last month.

More than 6,000 people have been killed in a conflict that erupted almost a year ago when rebels, opposed to a pro-Western government that had come to power in Kiev, seized buildings and subsequently proclaimed pro-Russian 'people's republics' in parts of the industrialized east.

