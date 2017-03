KIEV Three Ukrainian serviceman have been killed and two wounded in a landmine explosion in separatist eastern territories, Kiev military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Saturday.

The casualties happened "as a result of being blown up by an enemy mine around Avdiivka", Lysenko told journalists, referring to a government-held town north of rebel-held Donetsk.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)