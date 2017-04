KIEV One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed in fresh separatist attacks on government forces in eastern Ukraine despite a ceasefire, Interfax news agency quoted the Ukrainian military as saying.

"In the past 24 hours one of our soldiers was killed and a further four were wounded," military spokesman Andriy Lysenko was quoted as saying at a mid-day briefing.

