KIEV Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and five wounded in continued clashes with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine despite a two-month ceasefire, Kiev's military said on Monday.

The two were killed when their armoured personnel carrier was blown up by a land mine in the Luhansk region near the border with Russia, military spokesman Oleksander Motuzyanyk told a televised briefing.

