KIEV One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two others were wounded on Sunday when their positions came under attack from Russian-backed separatists in the southeast of Ukraine in violation of a ceasefire, a Ukrainian military official said.

Dmytro Gorbunov, a military spokesman for government forces near the port city of Mariupol, told 112 TV channel that the casualties occurred when rebels fired artillery and rockets at National Guard positions in Shyrokyne.

Shyrokyne, a small town to the east of Mariupol, is disputed by separatist and government forces and is one of several flashpoints where a three-month ceasefire is regularly flouted.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Richard Balmforth; editing by David Clarke)