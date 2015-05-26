KIEV One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and another wounded when pro-Russian separatists attacked a military ambulance near Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the Kiev-controlled regional administration said on Tuesday.

"An act of sabotage occurred near the border with Russia. A medical vehicle with two servicemen came under automatic fire. As a result, one serviceman was killed and another seriously wounded," Hennadiy Moskal said in an online statement.

The attack took place on Monday.

Violence has lessened significantly in Ukraine's east since a ceasefire was brokered in the Belarus capital Minsk in mid-February, though government forces and separatists accuse one another of violations, inflicting casualties almost daily.

The situation is most tense near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, the strategic port city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov and around Luhansk near the border with Russia.

