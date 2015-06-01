KIEV Three Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and four others wounded in attacks by pro-Russian separatists in the east over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military spokesman said on Monday.

Violence has fallen off in Ukraine's east since a ceasefire was brokered in the Belarussian capital of Minsk in February but government forces and rebels accuse one another of violations, with almost daily casualties.

Kiev's military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said at a briefing that separatists were keeping up regular attacks on government forces outside the rebel-controlled cities of Donetsk and Luhansk and near the port city of Mariupol.

