KIEV The leaders of Canada and Japan voiced their support for Ukraine during visits to Kiev on Saturday, as the Ukrainian military reported another serviceman killed in separatist eastern territories after a sharp escalation in violence.

A four-month-old ceasefire has come under fresh strain from the worst fighting between government troops and pro-Russian rebels in months. Both sides accuse the other of violations and Ukraine has warned of a possible "full-scale invasion" by Russia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper are due to attend the G7 summit in Germany on Sunday, where leaders will discuss extending European Union sanctions on Russia over its involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

"Japan ... will do everything possible for a peaceful settlement to the problems facing Ukraine," Abe said, highlighting that Japan will be chairing the G7 next year.

During a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Abe said Japan's position was centred on its respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sunday's G7 will be the second summit of industrial nations to exclude Russia, frozen out of the Group of Eight after annexing Crimea from Ukraine last year.

The visits came as the Ukrainian military reported one serviceman killed and 10 others wounded in attacks by pro-Russian separatists in the past 24 hours.

It said rebels had fired heavy weapons repeatedly at government troop positions overnight, with areas north-west of separatist-controlled Donetsk among the worst hit. Separatists say Ukrainian forces bombarded Donetsk overnight with artillery.

Kiev and its NATO allies accuse Russia of sending weapons and troops to fight on behalf of rebels who control part of two provinces in eastern Ukraine. Moscow denies its troops are participating.

Canada's Harper said economic sanctions must remain in place against Russia and promised Canadian military trainers would be sent to Ukraine to instruct Ukrainian troops.

"Our position remains very clear - we do not accept the illegal invasion and annexation of Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine," he said, speaking alongside Poroshenko in a subsequent news conference.

A senior monitor for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Friday that the security situation in eastern Ukraine had deteriorated in recent days and accused both sides of putting civilians at risk by positioning military forces alongside civilian areas.

On Wednesday, a 12-hour firefight involving artillery on both sides raised concerns the already shaky ceasefire could crumble.

