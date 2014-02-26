Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
KIEV Ukraine has asked the International Monetary Fund to help prepare a new financial aid programme, its central bank chairman said on Wednesday, adding that the new government would soon have its own anti-crisis programme ready.
Stepan Kubiv told reporters the bank was taking measures to stop capital flight from Ukraine, which has spiralled since protesters took to the streets in November against President Viktor Yanukovich's rejection of an EU trade deal.
Yanukovich was ousted by parliament on Saturday.
"There were meetings with IMF representatives, there was an exchange of information, (and) they were invited to come to Ukraine to work on a new programme to support Ukraine," Kubiv said.
He said an anti-crisis plan would be adopted "tomorrow or the day after" and that the central bank would not intervene in the foreign currency market to defend the hryvnia in the coming days.
Earlier in the day, a senior official at the central bank said it had abandoned a managed exchange rate policy in favour of a flexible currency.
The hryvnia hit a record low of 10.00 per dollar earlier, bringing its losses this year to 19 percent.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Lidia Kelly/Timothy Heritage)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.