LONDON Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps fell sharply on Monday after hopes grew Ukraine will get foreign aid after the ousting of Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich.

Ukraine's interim leadership pledged to put the country back on course for European integration and acting President Oleksander Turchinov aims to swear in a government by Tuesday that can provide authority until a presidential election on May 25.

The country's finance ministry called for a donors' conference as it faces state debt payments of around $6 billion in the remainder of this year.

Ukraine's 5-year CDS fell 161 basis points from Friday's close to a 3-week low of 946 bps, according to Markit.

