KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday he was about to sign an order for a temporary unilateral ceasefire by Ukrainian forces in the east of the country, the interior ministry's website said.

"As the president said, he will shortly sign a decree for a temporary ceasefire. This is being done so that terrorists can put down their arms. Those who do not do this will be eliminated," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Poroshenko said that his declaration of a ceasefire would mark the launch of a 14-point plan to bring peace to the rebellious region where pro-Russian separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since April.

