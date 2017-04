KIEV Ukraine's Samopomich party has decided to quit the ruling coalition, one of its leaders Oleh Berezyuk said on Thursday, increasing pressure on prime minister Arseny Yatseniuk to find new allies or risk the collapse of the government.

The loss of the party's 26 lawmakers leaves the alliance of Yatseniuk's party and the President's faction without a majority in parliament. Yatseniuk has said he is in talks with other political groups on joining the coalition.

