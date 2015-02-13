KIEV Pro-Russian rebel forces have been strengthening their positions in the main areas of the conflict zone in east Ukraine, military authorities in Kiev said on Friday.

"The enemy continues to build up forces in the main areas of the armed conflict," military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in daily briefing, a day after a peace deal was reached under which a ceasefire is due to come into on force on Sunday.

He said 11 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 40 wounded in fighting in the past 24 hours.

