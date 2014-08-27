China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
MOSCOW Russia is ready to send a second humanitarian aid convoy to eastern Ukraine "even tomorrow", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, after an earlier convoy that entered Ukrainian territory last week without Kiev's permission.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko criticised Russia's first humanitarian convoy, which raised tensions between the West and Moscow, and said he was concerned about Russia's intent to dispatch a second one.
When asked by journalists about plans for a second Russian convoy to eastern Ukraine, where government forces are fighting pro-Russian rebels, Peskov said: "It will happen soon, the Russian side is ready to do it even tomorrow."
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.