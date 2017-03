A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian and Ukrainian border guards and custom officials have agreed to proceed with the inspection of a first group of trucks

from Russia's humanitarian convoy for Ukraine, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Sunday.

The convoy is due to travel from Russia into Ukraine under the aegis of the ICRC.

ICRC also said it was still waiting to receive security guarantees from the fighting parties in eastern Ukraine before it goes ahead with the convoy.

(Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)