MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed the fate of Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko and two Russians soldiers jailed in Ukraine in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

A Ukrainian court on Monday sentenced Alexander Alexandrov and Yevgeny Yerofeyev, captured in Ukrainian territory last May, to 14 years in prison for involvement in the pro-Russian separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Savchenko was sentenced to 22 years in a Russian prison in March.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet)