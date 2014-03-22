Ukrainian servicemen walk at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Russian military officer (back) talks to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur (L), demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Russian military officer (R) talks to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian serviceman (L) talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Ukrainian servicemen run after an alarm signal at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, gather on a hill near a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Ukrainian servicemen gather at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Members of pro-Russian self-defence units carry out furniture and other items as they attempt to take over a Ukrainian fleet air base in the Crimean village of Novofyodorovka, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of pro-Russian self-defence units attempt to take over a Ukrainian fleet air base in the Crimean village of Novofyodorovka, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of pro-Russian self-defence units attempt to take over a Ukrainian fleet air base in the Crimean village of Novofyodorovka, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of pro-Russian self-defence units attempt to take over a Ukrainian fleet air base in the Crimean village of Novofyodorovka, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian servicemen stand on the roof as members of pro-Russian self-defence units attempt to take over a Ukrainian fleet air base in the Crimean village of Novofyodorovka, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian servicemen walk out of a fleet air base after members of pro-Russian self-defence units took over in the Crimean village of Novofyodorovka, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian servicemen line up and applaud after singing the national anthem outside a fleet air base after members of pro-Russian self-defence units took over, with Russian military officers seen in the foreground, in the Crimean village of Novofyodorovka, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard, with Ukrainian servicemen seen in the foreground, at a military airbase, in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A Russian military officer carries a Ukrainian flag as members of pro-Russian self-defence units attempt to take over a Ukrainian fleet air base in the Crimean village of Novofyodorovka, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Military vehicles, believed to be Russian, are seen in front of the entrance to a military base, with Ukrainian servicemen seen in the background, in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

BELBEK AIRBASE, Crimea Russian troops forced their way into a Ukrainian airbase in Crimea with armoured vehicles, automatic fire and stun grenades on Saturday, injuring a Ukrainian serviceman and detaining the base's commander for talks.

A Reuters reporter said armoured vehicles smashed through one of walls of the compound and that he heard bursts of gunfire and grenades.

Colonel Yuliy Mamchur, the commander of the base, said a Ukrainian serviceman had been injured and that he himself he was being taken away by the Russians for talks at an unspecified location.

Asked if he thought he would return safely, he said: "That remains to be seen. For now we are placing all our weapons in the base's storage."

Belbek was one of the last military facilities in Crimea still under Ukrainian control following Russia's armed takeover and subsequent annexation of the peninsula, which has a majority ethnic Russian population and is home to one of Russia's biggest naval bases.

Earlier, the deputy commander of the base, Oleg Podovalov, said the Russian forces surrounding the base had given the Ukrainians an hour to surrender.

After the Russians entered, a Ukrainian officer who identified himself only as Vladislav said: "We did not provoke this, this was brute force. I do not know whether this base will be formally in Russian hands by the end of the day.

"Ever since World War Two, this place has been quiet, and they came in here firing, with APCs and grenades. I am very worried now."

Mamchur, the commander, told his troops he would inform the high command that they had stood their ground. The soldiers applauded, chanting "Long live Ukraine!"

Many stood to take pictures of each other in front of the Ukrainian flag, which continued to fly over the base.

The Russian takeover of Crimea has been largely bloodless, though one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Simferopol earlier this week.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday that Crimea's bases were still formally under Ukrainian control, but most are now occupied by Russian troops and fly Russia's tricolour flag.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, Gabriela Baczynska and Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Kevin Liffey Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)