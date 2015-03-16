BRUSSELS The European Union said on Monday it would stick to its policy of not recognising Russia's annexation of Crimea and voiced concern over what it said was a military build-up and deteriorating human rights situation there.

"The European Union does not recognise and continues to condemn this act of violation of international law," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement marking the anniversary of Russia's annexation off the Ukrainian region.

She said the EU would remain committed to its policy of not recognising the annexation, including through sanctions.

"The EU reaffirms its deep concern at the continuous military build-up and deterioration of the human rights situation in the Crimean peninsula, including the denial of free speech and the persecution of persons belonging to minorities," she said.

