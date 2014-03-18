PARIS French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday condemned the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign a treaty integrating Crimea into Russia, saying Europe needs to provide a "strong" response.

"I condemn this decision. France does not recognise either the results of the referendum ... or the attachment of this Ukrainian region to Russia," Hollande said in a statement.

"The next European Council meeting on March 20-21 must provide the opportunity for a strong and coordinated European response to the hurdle that has just been jumped."

He did not elaborate on what that response could be.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)