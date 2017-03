WARSAW The seizure of government buildings by armed men in Ukraine's Crimea region could lead to a regional conflict, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday.

"This is a drastic step and I'm warning those who did this and those who allowed them to do this, because this is how regional conflicts begin. This is a very dangerous game," Sikorski told a news conference.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Christian Lowe)