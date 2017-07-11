FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
German envoy says Siemens row could hurt investment in Russia: report
#Economy
July 11, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a day ago

German envoy says Siemens row could hurt investment in Russia: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017.Edgard Garrido

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will have seriously hurt its prospects for attracting investment if it is confirmed Siemens-made (SIEGn.DE) power turbines have been delivered to Crimea, the German ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Siemens said on Monday at least two of its gas turbines had been moved against its will from Russia to Crimea, a region subject to sanctions barring EU firms providing it with energy technology.

"There are all grounds to believe that if what has happened is true, Siemens was seriously deceived, and it was a violation of a contract, a serious blow to trust and a very serious blow to investments in Russia," Interfax quoted Rudiger von Fritsch as saying.

He added "it was up to the Russian authorities to investigate," when asked if Germany would initiate a probe.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe

