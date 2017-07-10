Siemens says at least two turbine sets moved to Crimea

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens said at least two of four gas-turbine sets it delivered for a project in Russia had been moved to Crimea against its will, and it would take criminal action against responsible individuals at its customer, Technopromexport.

Supplying energy technology to Crimea flouts sanctions imposed by the European Union following Russia's 2014 annexation of the region. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to ensure stable energy supply for the peninsula.

"Over the last few months, our customer has confirmed to us numerous times in writing that a delivery to Crimea would not occur. As a consequence, Siemens will initiate criminal charges against the responsible individuals," it said on Monday.

