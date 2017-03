MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he had signed a decree rehabilitating Crimea's Tatars and other ethnic minorities, who suffered under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

"I have signed a decree to rehabilitate the Crimean Tatar population, the Armenian population, Germans, Greeks - all those who suffered during Stalin's repressions," Putin told a State Council meeting.

Members of the 300,000-strong Muslim Tatar minority, who make up some 15 percent of Crimea's population, have opposed Russia's annexation of the mainly Russian-speaking region last month.

