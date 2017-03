KIEV Ukraine's central bank forecasts the current account deficit falling to $1.1 billion (742.2 million pounds) in 2015 compared with a deficit of $5.3 billion, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The deficit has been falling because of a sharp decrease in the import of goods and a smaller decline in exports.

