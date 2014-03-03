PRAGUE Czech Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said it was hard to imagine that Russian firms could take part in the planned expansion of a Czech nuclear power plant after developments in Crimea, according to the news website www.idnes.cz .

"Russia has disappeared from the group of predictable, democratic countries. What it is doing is unacceptable," Stropnicky said. His spokesman confirmed the comments to Reuters on Monday.

A consortium including Russia's Atomstroyexport is bidding for a contract worth over $10 billion to expand the Temelin plant, alongside Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse. It is anyway not clear that the project will go ahead because of low electricity prices in Europe.

