Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Bohuslav Sobotka speaks during an interview with Reuters at the government headquarters in Prague March 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA The Czech Republic is ready for potential supply disruptions but does not expect any to occur, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday.

"The Czech Republic is at this moment prepared for potential interruptions but we believe that it will not happen because there is no reason for it," he said at a news conference along with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger.

Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine on Monday after a deadline for debt payments passed.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet, editing by David Evans)