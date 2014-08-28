PRAGUE The Czech Republic would support NATO strengthening its military presence in its eastern European members, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"If Poland or the Baltic states would wish it, then we would support such an initiative," Sobotka told news website www.idnes.cz.

"After the Russian annexation of Crimea we understand the worries of the NATO member countries directly bordering Russia or having a Russian minority on their territory."

NATO is considering boosting its presence in its new member states in central and eastern Europe in response to Russia's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. The alliance will hold a summit in Wales next week that will discuss the alliance's response to the crisis.

