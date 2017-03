KIEV Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday separatists had seized part of the strategic town of Debaltseve from government troops and that street fighting was taking place between the two sides despite a ceasefire deal.

"Street fighting is continuing, rebels are attacking the town with assault groups backed by artillery and armoured vehicles. Part of the town has been seized by the bandits," it said in an online statement.

