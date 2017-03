KIEV The deputy head of regional police in east Ukraine said fighting continued in Debaltseve on Wednesday, as commanders of Ukrainian units said government troops had begun to pull out of the strategic transport hub encircled by rebels.

"Inside Debaltseve direct clashes ... are taking place," Ilya Kiva told Ukrainian television channel 122. "Now everything is being done to unblock our forces."

