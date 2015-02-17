Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko takes part in a wreath laying ceremony near a monument to servicemen, killed during the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan, on a day honoring Ukrainian participants of combat operations in foreign states and territories in Kiev,... REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday condemned a push by pro-Russian rebels to take control of the town of Debaltseve in east Ukraine as a "cynical attack" on the ceasefire deal brokered in Minsk last week.

"This is a cynical attack on the Minsk agreement," a statement quoted him as saying during a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I appeal to the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to prevent further violations...and full-scale military operations in the heart of Europe."

